Subhash Chandra repayment plan: NCLT seeks CBI response, puts hearing on hold

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within four weeks in the case involving Zee founder Subhash Chandra’s repayment plan, while deferring the hearing over a shortage of benches at the tribunal. The five-member bench said the CBI’s investigation into the matter could have a bearing on the proceedings.

Chandra’s side opposed making the CBI a party to the case.

The bench also observed that continuing to hear the matter as a special five-member bench could affect the functioning of the NCLT. The tribunal directed all parties to file their respective responses before the next hearing.

The backstory The case concerns Chandra’s liability as a personal guarantor for loans taken by companies linked to the Essel Group and the Zee Group.

Government officials told Mint earlier that about ₹2,574 crore of the claims relate to loans for which Chandra had given personal guarantees. Chandra has said he did not personally borrow the money and that his ₹31.79 crore net worth formed the basis of his repayment proposal.

At the heart of the dispute is whether Chandra’s repayment plan is binding on creditors who opposed it. The plan proposed payment of ₹6.5 crore, including ₹6.25 crore to creditors and ₹25 lakh towards insolvency process costs. It received 80.81% support from creditors by value.

According to NCLT member Nilesh Sharma, who approved the plan, it would be binding on dissenting creditors.

Creditors that voted against the plan included LIC Housing Finance, IDBI Trusteeship Services, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India (UK) and RBL Bank.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of a divided NCLT bench. In February, a two-member bench differed on whether Chandra’s repayment plan would bind dissenting creditors. Sharma, who was subsequently brought in as the third member, approved the plan and held that it would bind creditors that had voted against it.

On 1 September, a five-member special bench led by president Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal clarified that Sharma’s 25 August order could not be given effect because it did not constitute the majority view of the tribunal.

The five-member bench—comprising Justice Grewal, judicial members Bachu Venkat Balaram Das and Mahendra Khandelwal Das, and technical members Atul Chaturvedi and Ravindra Chaturvedi—also restrained Chandra from selling or transferring any property held by him, directly or indirectly, while the matter is pending. The direction followed solicitor general Tushar Mehta’s appearance for the creditors and his request for protection of Chandra’s assets.

A separate dispute concerns the voting process. One creditor alleged that the resolution professional had wrongly admitted the claims of five entities—Veena Investments, Direct Media Distribution Ventures, World Crest Advisors, Lemonade Capital Advisors and Corpcall Capital Advisors—which together held 61.78% of the voting share and helped approve Chandra’s repayment plan.