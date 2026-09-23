Subhash Chandra repayment plan: NCLT seeks CBI response, puts hearing on hold

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within four weeks in the case involving Zee founder Subhash Chandra’s repayment plan, while deferring the hearing over a shortage of benches at the tribunal. The five-member bench said the CBI’s investigation into the matter could have a bearing on the proceedings.

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Chandra’s side opposed making the CBI a party to the case.

The bench also observed that continuing to hear the matter as a special five-member bench could affect the functioning of the NCLT. The tribunal directed all parties to file their respective responses before the next hearing.

The backstory The case concerns Chandra’s liability as a personal guarantor for loans taken by companies linked to the Essel Group and the Zee Group.

Government officials told Mint earlier that about ₹2,574 crore of the claims relate to loans for which Chandra had given personal guarantees. Chandra has said he did not personally borrow the money and that his ₹31.79 crore net worth formed the basis of his repayment proposal.

At the heart of the dispute is whether Chandra’s repayment plan is binding on creditors who opposed it. The plan proposed payment of ₹6.5 crore, including ₹6.25 crore to creditors and ₹25 lakh towards insolvency process costs. It received 80.81% support from creditors by value.

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According to NCLT member Nilesh Sharma, who approved the plan, it would be binding on dissenting creditors.

Creditors that voted against the plan included LIC Housing Finance, IDBI Trusteeship Services, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India (UK) and RBL Bank.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of a divided NCLT bench. In February, a two-member bench differed on whether Chandra’s repayment plan would bind dissenting creditors. Sharma, who was subsequently brought in as the third member, approved the plan and held that it would bind creditors that had voted against it.

On 1 September, a five-member special bench led by president Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal clarified that Sharma’s 25 August order could not be given effect because it did not constitute the majority view of the tribunal.

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The five-member bench—comprising Justice Grewal, judicial members Bachu Venkat Balaram Das and Mahendra Khandelwal Das, and technical members Atul Chaturvedi and Ravindra Chaturvedi—also restrained Chandra from selling or transferring any property held by him, directly or indirectly, while the matter is pending. The direction followed solicitor general Tushar Mehta’s appearance for the creditors and his request for protection of Chandra’s assets.

A separate dispute concerns the voting process. One creditor alleged that the resolution professional had wrongly admitted the claims of five entities—Veena Investments, Direct Media Distribution Ventures, World Crest Advisors, Lemonade Capital Advisors and Corpcall Capital Advisors—which together held 61.78% of the voting share and helped approve Chandra’s repayment plan.

Sharma found no evidence establishing the entities as related parties. Chandra’s office said the companies belonged to Jawahar Goel, his younger brother, whose business interests were separated from Chandra’s during a family business separation in 2008-09.

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About the Authors Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India. Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.