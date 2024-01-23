Subhash Chandra takes his peeve with regulator to FM
Summary
- In a 16 January letter Chandra said Sebi has been acting with a predetermined mind, and sought the minister’s intervention to safeguard minority investors
- On Monday, Sony sent a termination notice to Zee, pulling the plug on the $10-billion mega-merger
A week before Japan’s Sony Group Corp. called off the merger of its local unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Subhash Chandra, founder-promoter of the Indian entertainment giant, wrote to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accusing the country’s markets regulator of attempting to scuttle the $10-billion merger.