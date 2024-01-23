Subhash Chandra takes his peeve with regulator to FM

“I am not suggesting that Sebi should not investigate if they have doubts of any kind. The company and all other people are cooperating in the investigation," he wrote. “The department has also summoned an ex-director, questioning him for over four hours. My concern is the timing of this new notice, and the urgency of the same since it matches with the merger completion timeline. The mentioned notice does not contain any point that is not already a part of the company’s records, that have already been provided to Sebi."