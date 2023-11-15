Subhash Ghai’s Mukta A2 Cinemas to operate theatres in Saudi Arabia
The key focal points for expansion in Saudi Arabia lie in the tier-two and three cities, which are experiencing dynamic growth, the company said
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s company Mukta Arts Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Saudi Arabia-based Al-Othaim Investment Company to establish and operate cinemas across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its Bahrain subsidiary, Mukta A2 Multiplex W.L.L.
