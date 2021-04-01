Subhash Kumar, Director (Finance) at the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), has assumed additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) on Thursday upon the superannuation of incumbent CMD Shashi Shanker.

A veteran with over 36 years of experience across the exploration and production value chain, Kumar first joined ONGC in 1985 as a Finance and Accounts Officer.

He also had a long stint at ONGC Videsh, the overseas upstream arm of ONGC, when he played a key role in evaluation and acquisition of many overseas assets, said a statement from ONGC.

"During his tenure with ONGC Videsh, Mr Kumar was associated with key acquisitions and expansion of company's footprint. He played a key role in evaluation and acquisition of many overseas assets. He had worked as Head Business Development, Finance and Budget and also as Head Treasury Planning and Portfolio Management Group at ONGC Videsh from April 2010 to March 2015," ONGC said in a press statement.

Kumar also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Mansarovar Energy Colombia Limited, a 50:50 joint venture of ONGC Videsh and Sinopec of China, from September 2006 to March 2010. He joined back ONGC as the Chief Commercial and Head Treasury in July 2016.

During 2017, Mr Kumar served a brief stint with Petronet LNG Limited as its Director (Finance).

