Subhash Kumar assumes additional charge as ONGC CMD

"During his tenure with ONGC Videsh, Mr Kumar was associated with key acquisitions and expansion of company's footprint. He played a key role in evaluation and acquisition of many overseas assets. He had worked as Head Business Development, Finance and Budget and also as Head Treasury Planning and Portfolio Management Group at ONGC Videsh from April 2010 to March 2015," ONGC said in a press statement.

