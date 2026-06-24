Sublime enters travel retail with first airport store at Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2

Sublime, a luxury brand offering a thoughtfully curated range of tea, dry fruits, spices, and honey sourced from across India, has announced the opening of its first airport store at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport). Marking its entry into travel retail, the brand brings a distinctive focus on curated gifting and elegant crockery, offering travellers a seamless blend of sophistication and convenience.

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Strategically located within the iconic Terminal 2, the Sublime store is designed for discerning travellers seeking meaningful purchases on the go. The space showcases a thoughtfully curated selection of teas, alongside an extensive range of gift options. Each gift set is carefully assembled to reflect balance, attention to detail, and refined presentation—making it ideal for both personal gestures and corporate gifting.

A defining feature of the store is its exclusive crockery units, which elevate the gifting experience. Designed for timeless appeal, these pieces complement Sublime’s curated collections and turn each gift into a lasting keepsake. Integrating crockery with the brand’s offerings ensures that every purchase offers both aesthetic and functional value.

Speaking at the launch, Uzma Irfan, Founder of Sublime and Whole Time Director of Prestige Group, said, “The opening of Sublime at BLR Airport’s Terminal 2 marks a significant step as we expand into travel retail. Today’s travellers are seeking thoughtful, well-presented gifting solutions that reflect both quality and intention. With our curated collection of various products and signature crockery, we aim to offer a refined experience that resonates even amid the pace of travel.”

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Designed to align with Terminal 2’s nature-inspired architecture, the store offers a warm and inviting ambience that reflects Sublime’s philosophy of thoughtful living and elevated design. The space encourages travellers to pause, explore, and engage with products that are both purposeful and beautifully presented.

With this launch, Sublime strengthens its presence in experiential retail by bringing together luxury, curation, and design-led gifting at one of India’s busiest travel destinations.

About Sublime Sublime is an initiative that brings supreme quality, trust, authenticity, and freshness into your daily lives through your kitchens. The products available with Sublime are sourced directly from indigenous producers, providing them with an opportunity to progress. Sticking to the core value of bringing you fresh, high-quality, and superior products, Sublime sources its collection in small batches. The products are carefully curated to meet your health needs and satisfy your taste buds.

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Disclaimer: This press release was provided by Sublime. The views and claims expressed are those of the company and have not been independently verified by Mint.

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