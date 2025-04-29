Companies
Four years after checking into Subway, Everstone eyes a part exit
Summary
- Everstone will offload some of its stake in Subway in tranches.
- The $100 million fundraise will be a mix of primary and secondary shares.
Everstone Capital, which operates the master franchise of Subway restaurants in India, is looking to sell some of its stake in the fast food chain’s local operations as part of a $100 million fund raising, three people familiar with the matter said.
