Subway is offering a lifetime of free sandwiches with THIS unique offer

Subway is offering a lifetime of free sandwiches with THIS unique offer1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Subway is offering customers the chance to win a lifetime supply of free sandwiches if they legally change their first name to 'Subway'. The company will choose a winner and pay the legal fees. This is part of Subway's efforts to transform its brand with support from fans.
