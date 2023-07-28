comScore
Subway is offering a lifetime of free sandwiches with THIS unique offer

 1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:41 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Subway is offering customers the chance to win a lifetime supply of free sandwiches if they legally change their first name to 'Subway'. The company will choose a winner and pay the legal fees. This is part of Subway's efforts to transform its brand with support from fans.

The company has been working to upgrade its restaurants, menu, and digital offerings to improve its standing in the fast food industry.
The company has been working to upgrade its restaurants, menu, and digital offerings to improve its standing in the fast food industry. (REUTERS)

Multinational fast food franchise Subway is offering its customers a lifetime of free sandwiches if they decide to legally change their first name to 'Subway'. The company will pick a winner and even pay the legal fees of the person who wants to adopt a new iconic identity.

To take part in Subway's new offer, users can visit SubwayNameChange.com from 1 to 4 August for a chance to win a Subway Deli Heroes sandwich for life.

Also Read: Subway India goes the McDonald's way, drops tomatoes from menu

Subway's new offer is part of the company's ongoing efforts to transform the brand with the help of its fans. Subway is the world's largest quick service restaurant with around 37,000 franchises in over 100 countries.

However, this is not the first time Subway has come up with a unique way to offer free sandwiches. In 2022, the company announced that users could get free sandwiches by getting a tattoo and the reward would be decided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As per the terms of this campaign, a customer with a 2 x 2 inch tattoo on the wrist, bicep or foot will win Subway footlong sandwiches for a month, while a 3 x 3 inch tattoo on the shoulder, calf or arm could win free sandwiches for a year. Meanwhile, the grand prize of a lifetime supply of free sandwiches worth $50,0000 was reserved for a 12 by 12 inch tattoo on the chest or back.

Rising competition and falling consumer ratings had left Subway in the doldrums by 2015. In 2019, the company appointed a new CEO and embarked on a journey to upgrade its restaurants, menu and digital offerings. Subway claims the changes are working, with guests surveyed in 2022 describing the brand as 'updated', 'energetic' and 'innovative'.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST
