Subway is offering a lifetime of free sandwiches with THIS unique offer

As per the terms of this campaign, a customer with a 2 x 2 inch tattoo on the wrist, bicep or foot will win Subway footlong sandwiches for a month, while a 3 x 3 inch tattoo on the shoulder, calf or arm could win free sandwiches for a year. Meanwhile, the grand prize of a lifetime supply of free sandwiches worth $50,0000 was reserved for a 12 by 12 inch tattoo on the chest or back.