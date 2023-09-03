Succession overhang on Kotak Bank stock may continue for now2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Market analysts believe that the overhang of Kotak’s successor could rule on the stock performance until the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approves the prospective candidate, who could be an insider.
MUMBAI : Kotak Bank’s underperformance over the last three years on the stock exchanges could continue with Uday Kotak stepping down as MD & CEO four months ahead of schedule. Market analysts believe that the overhang of Kotak’s successor could rule on the stock performance until the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approves the prospective candidate, who could be an insider.