Pune chemicals firm snaps insolvent German rival for a steal. But at what cost?
Summary
- Sudarshan's acquisition of its larger but distressed German rival Heubach for €127.5 million elevates its market position but presents integration hurdles. Given Heubach's legacy of financial issues, Sudarshan will have to manage a complex balance sheet and operational demands.
Mumbai: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd’s acquisition of insolvent German rival Heubach in a cents-to-the-dollar deal catapulted its shares to a lifetime high Friday, but the pigments maker could face significant challenges integrating not one but three companies.