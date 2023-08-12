Sudarshan News Editor arrested for inflammatory post on Nuh violence1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Sudarshan News editor arrested for inflammatory social media posts on communal violence in Haryana. #MediaFreedom
A Sudarshan News editor ‘Mukesh Kumar’ was arrested by police over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and the adjoining districts of Haryana that took six lives after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked on July 31, an official said.