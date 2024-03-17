Sudha Murty talks about marriage, says '...no perfect life, no perfect couple'
In an insightful discussion at the India Today Conclave 2024, renowned author and Infosys Foundation Chairperson and philanthropist Sudha Murty offered valuable advice on achieving work-life balance and maintaining strong family ties. With her characteristic wisdom, she addressed the realities of married life and the importance of shared responsibilities.