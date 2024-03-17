Sudha Murty talks about marriage, says '...no perfect life, no perfect couple'

In an insightful discussion at the India Today Conclave 2024, renowned author and Infosys Foundation Chairperson and philanthropist Sudha Murty offered valuable advice on achieving work-life balance and maintaining strong family ties. With her characteristic wisdom, she addressed the realities of married life and the importance of shared responsibilities.

"There are no perfect couples in this world," Murty asserted, acknowledging that every relationship comes with its unique set of strengths and weaknesses. "Life is a give and take. He comes along with his plus and minus, and I have my own plus and minus," she added, emphasizing the need for understanding and acceptance within partnerships, as quoted by India Today.

Murty's candid advice extended to navigating conflicts, a natural part of any marriage. "When you are married, you are bound to fight. Accept that," she advised. Her approach to resolving disagreements focused on patience and letting emotions subside. "When one person is upset, the other should remain cool and refrain from escalating the situation," she recommended.

Beyond addressing marital dynamics, Murty shed light on the evolving roles of modern couples. She urged men of this generation to share household responsibilities with their working wives. "All men of this generation should help their wives in the kitchen. It is very important," she emphasized, advocating for a more equitable distribution of domestic tasks, as quoted by India Today.

Murty's wisdom resonated with the audience, reminding them that true partnerships thrive on mutual understanding, compromise, and a willingness to share burdens. "She should be a software engineer, come back, and cook. She should attend PTA meetings. No. You have to share the burden of your wife. Because you stay in a city, and you're young. Both of you have aspirations, but you also have to share your difficulties," she added, highlighting the need for couples to support each other's aspirations and challenges, as per the report.

