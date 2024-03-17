Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Sudha Murty talks about marriage, says '...no perfect life, no perfect couple'
BackBack

Sudha Murty talks about marriage, says '...no perfect life, no perfect couple'

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Sudha Murty's insightful advice at the India Today Conclave 2024 focused on navigating imperfect partnerships and shared responsibilities. She emphasized accepting each other's strengths and weaknesses, resolving conflicts patiently, and men sharing household duties with working wives.

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty (PTI)Premium
Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty (PTI)

In an insightful discussion at the India Today Conclave 2024, renowned author and Infosys Foundation Chairperson and philanthropist Sudha Murty offered valuable advice on achieving work-life balance and maintaining strong family ties. With her characteristic wisdom, she addressed the realities of married life and the importance of shared responsibilities.

Also Read | Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha. Home Minister Amit Shah says, ‘…you will further embolden the voice of democracy’

"There are no perfect couples in this world," Murty asserted, acknowledging that every relationship comes with its unique set of strengths and weaknesses. "Life is a give and take. He comes along with his plus and minus, and I have my own plus and minus," she added, emphasizing the need for understanding and acceptance within partnerships, as quoted by India Today.

Also Read | Sudha Murty hails ‘big Women’s Day gift' as President Murmu announces Rajya Sabha nomination: ‘Getting bigger platform…’

Murty's candid advice extended to navigating conflicts, a natural part of any marriage. "When you are married, you are bound to fight. Accept that," she advised. Her approach to resolving disagreements focused on patience and letting emotions subside. "When one person is upset, the other should remain cool and refrain from escalating the situation," she recommended.

Also Read | Top news of the week: Sudha Murti gets RS nomination,Cong candidate list for LS polls out, Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pak PM

Beyond addressing marital dynamics, Murty shed light on the evolving roles of modern couples. She urged men of this generation to share household responsibilities with their working wives. "All men of this generation should help their wives in the kitchen. It is very important," she emphasized, advocating for a more equitable distribution of domestic tasks, as quoted by India Today.

Also Read | Sudha Murty reveals how 10,000 ‘gamble’ created Infosys

Murty's wisdom resonated with the audience, reminding them that true partnerships thrive on mutual understanding, compromise, and a willingness to share burdens. "She should be a software engineer, come back, and cook. She should attend PTA meetings. No. You have to share the burden of your wife. Because you stay in a city, and you're young. Both of you have aspirations, but you also have to share your difficulties," she added, highlighting the need for couples to support each other's aspirations and challenges, as per the report.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie