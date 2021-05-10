FMCG major HUL on Monday said its Executive Director (Foods and Refreshment) Sudhir Sitapati is leaving the organisation and will be replaced by Srinandan Sundaram as part of top level management changes.

"Srinandan Sundaram replaces Sudhir Sitapati, who is leaving the organisation to pursue an external opportunity," HUL said in a statement.

Sundaram is currently Executive Director (Customer Development) at HUL.

The changes in the Management Committee would be effective from July 1, 2021, it added.

"I would like to thank Sudhir for his immense contributions to the company over the last two decades. We cherish iconic ad campaigns like Daag Acche Hain and Swad Apnepan Ka that were created under his leadership," HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said.

Sitapati, who has been with HUL from the last 22 years, had led the merger of Adityaa Milk and more recently, GSK Consumer Healthcare business into HUL, bringing iconic brands like Horlicks and Boost into the Unilever family.

"I wish him the very best as he embarks on a new chapter in his career. I am delighted with the appointment of Srinandan as head of Foods and Refreshment," Mehta added.

Sundaram had joined HUL as a management trainee in 1999 and in his current role, he has been at the forefront of bringing in leading-edge technology and transforming the company's customer development organisation into a High Tech–High Touch team.

