Sugandha Hiremath's plea to expedite hearing for asset partition only to publicize dispute: Baba Kalyani
SummaryBaba Kalyani claims Sugandha Hiremath's application for expedited hearing is to gain sympathy. Her 2012 suit seeks a third of Kalyani family assets and challenges two wills favoring her brothers. The court will address her request on February 13.
Babasaheb Kalyani, the billionaire promoter of the Kalyani group, has said that an application by his sister Sugandha Hiremath seeking expedited hearing of her suit for partition of an alleged Kalyani Family Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) is merely to gain sympathy and publicize family disputes.