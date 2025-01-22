Baba Kalyani alleged that Hiremath's application seeking expedited hearing of her case “was merely to gain sympathy and publicise the family disputes". He claimed that Hiremath's family had filed “various litigations", including an application to amend her 2012 suit, in Pune and Mumbai courts, which were opposed by him and were pending adjudication. In view of this, he argued that her application for an expedited hearing should not be considered at this stage.