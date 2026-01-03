'Suited them and their political agenda': Entrepreneur Sanjeev Bikhchandani questions motive behind gig workers strike call

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Naukri.com and Non-Executive Director of Eternal (Zomato), has questioned those behind the recent call for gig workers to strike workonce again expressed his support for Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal on X regarding the welfare of gig workers following a recent strike call. Bikhchandani stated that discussions concerning delivery partner compensation and welfare remain a priority for the company's management and board, while taking a jab at the people who called for the strike.

"Thanks for putting out these details in Public @deepigoyal. I can testify to the fact that discussions on delivery partner welfare and fair compensation occupy a significant percentage of the time in Board meetings. The management and the board are bothered about these. Now the people who ran this campaign and unsuccessfully tried to organise a strike could have written or come over and asked for this information and got it and had a discussion. However they preferred to instead launch a campaign on social media - it suited them and their political agenda better," Bikhchandani said on X.

This development comes after Deepinder Goyal shared data regarding the financial structure of the gig model at Zomato. According to Goyal, average hourly earnings for delivery partners at Zomato increased by approximately 10.9 per cent year-on-year in 2025, reaching ₹102 compared to ₹92 in 2024, according to data shared by him . The figures, which exclude tips, reflect a steady growth in earnings over a longer horizon for the gig workforce.

Goyal on X shared the financial structure of the gig model. He noted that if a partner works for 10 hours a day for 26 days a month, the gross earnings translate to approximately ₹26,500. After accounting for roughly 20 per cent in fuel and maintenance costs, net earnings stand at about ₹21,000 per month. These calculations are based on total logged-in hours, including waiting time.

Goyal highlighted the flexible nature of the work, with the average delivery partner on Zomato working 38 days in 2025 and averaging seven hours per working day. Only 2.3 per cent of partners worked more than 250 days during the year. Goyal stated that "demanding full-time employee benefits like PF, or guaranteed salaries for gig roles doesn't align with what the model is built for," adding that the system provides a "flexible, stop-gap earning option" rather than a long-term lock-in.

Addressing safety concerns regarding quick commerce, Goyal clarified that 10-minute delivery promises do not pressure workers to drive unsafely. Delivery partners are not shown customer-facing time promises or countdown timers. The speed of delivery is attributed to store proximity rather than road speed. In 2025, the average distance per Blinkit order was 2.03 km with an average driving speed of 16 km/h, while Zomato saw average speeds of 21 km/h.

According to Goyal, Zomato and Blinkit spent over ₹100 crore on insurance premiums for partners in 2025. This includes accident insurance up to ₹10 lakh, medical coverage of ₹1 lakh, and loss of pay insurance. Additional support includes two period rest days per month for women, income tax filing assistance for 95,000 partners, and National Pension Scheme enrollment for 54,000 workers.

Goyal emphasized that partners have the freedom to choose their work areas and log-in times without assigned shifts or geographies. He characterized the platform as offering a reliable source of secondary income with zero barriers to entry. "Flexibility isn't incidental to the gig model, it is the whole point," he stated, "Now tell me, is this unfair? Especially for an unskilled job, which is largely part time, and has zero barriers to entry."

Earlier on Friday, Bikhchandani weighed into the debate on gig workers praising Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's comments on the one-day gig workers' strike while taking an indirect jab at those alleging that these workers were being exploited.

In response to Goyal's post on X, Bikhchandani wrote, "Very well written Deepinder Goyal. Every word is true. It beggars belief that a Champagne Socialist who married a film star and had a designer wedding in Udaipur and a first wedding anniversary in Maldive has the audacity to then shed crocodile tears around alleged exploitation of gig workers. Aam Aadmi my foot," the 'X' post said.

The founder of Info Edge was taking an apparent dig at the AAP MP Raghav Chadha without naming him.

Earlier, Goyal had defended the gig economy, arguing that it shattered centuries of invisibility for labourers, stating that, for the first time, workers, delivery partners, riders, and others interact directly with consumers on a large scale. He mentioned that makes inequality personal, which is why the gig economy sparks discomfort and heated debates.