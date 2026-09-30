SUJAN plans to more than double portfolio in 4 years: Why Zambia is just the beginning

Hospitality firm SUJÁN on Monday announced the acquisition of Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro from Africa-based Chiawa Safaris for an undisclosed amount, marking the company’s first major international expansion outside India.

The deal gives SUJÁN a foothold in Zambia’s Lower Zambezi National Park, a biodiversity-rich wilderness area in Africa.

Over the next four years, SUJÁN aims to more than double its portfolio through selective expansion aligned with its conservation and hospitality values, it said.