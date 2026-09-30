SUJAN plans to more than double portfolio in 4 years: Why Zambia is just the beginning

Hospitality firm SUJÁN on Monday announced the acquisition of Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro from Africa-based Chiawa Safaris for an undisclosed amount, marking the company’s first major international expansion outside India.

The deal gives SUJÁN a foothold in Zambia’s Lower Zambezi National Park, a biodiversity-rich wilderness area in Africa.

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Over the next four years, SUJÁN aims to more than double its portfolio through selective expansion aligned with its conservation and hospitality values, it said.

Anjali Singh, Co-Founder of SUJÁN and Executive Chairperson of ANAND Group, said, "As we expand beyond India, we remain firmly anchored in the principles of authenticity, stewardship and conservation that have shaped our journey from the beginning. Welcoming Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro into the SUJÁN family is an important milestone, bringing together two family-founded organisations united by a common purpose".