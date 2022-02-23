NEW DELHI : Sujoy Choudhury has joined the board of state-run Indian Oil Corporation as the Director for Planning & Business Development.

Before assuming the office of Director (Planning and Business Development), Choudhury was heading Indian Oil's Punjab state office wherein he was in charge of all petroleum activities in the states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and in the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh, said a company statement.

A mechanical engineer and MBA (Finance) from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, Choudhury brings with him a cross-functional experience spanning every facet of the Indian energy business, said the statement, adding that he has rich experience working in eastern, western and northern regions of the country.

His major contributions include strengthening the oil infrastructure of the states and union territories, introducing winter grade diesel for high altitude areas, developing specialised lubricants for FMCG industry, and introducing geotextiles and steel concrete structures for construction in hilly terrains.

Choudhury said: "In my new role, I would look forward to leveraging the commitment of my fellow IOCians in the Business Development Group to power the aspirational growth trajectory of the 'energy of India'.

Further, in another development, Sanjay Khanna on Tuesday, February 22, assumed the charge of director for refineries at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

Khanna has earlier held the positions of Chief General Manager In-charge (Mumbai Refineries), Executive Director (Kochi Refineries) and Executive Director In-charge of Refineries, where he headed the refineries operations in BPCL.

