Sula resets after wine boom slows, shifts focus to homegrown brands
NEW DELHI : After riding a post-pandemic wine boom, Sula Vineyards Ltd and the wine industry in the country are navigating a period of slower urban consumption and changing market dynamics. The company, which dominates the wine business in the country with over 60% market share in certain categories like premium and elite wines, is looking at different ways to reset its focus following a phase of overstocking and cooling demand.