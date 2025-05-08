Sula resets after wine boom slows, shifts focus to homegrown brands

Their elite wine portfolio, which is priced upwards of ₹1,050 in markets like Maharashtra, grew by double digits. Overall, its fastest growing market has become Hyderabad, and it saw flat growth in Karnataka as well as Maharashtra, which saw some degrowth due to external factors like general and state elections in the first half of the year and some localised state-prompted disruptions in the Pune market. "The ₹2,000 wine category is less than 2-3% of the total market," he said.