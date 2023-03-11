Sula Vineyards CFO Bittu Varghese resigns

In Q3, Sula recorded the highest-ever quarterly gross billings overall in both its own brands and wine tourism business. Sula registered an upside of 13 per cent in own brands sales to ₹187.2 crore during Q3 as compared to ₹165.7 crore in Q3FY22. While in nine months period of FY23, the growth was at 28 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The company posted a 13 per cent growth in wine tourism revenues to ₹23 crore during Q3.