New Delhi: Sula Vineyards Limited, a wine producer, has announced that its chief operating officer, Chaitanya Rathi has resigned. Rathi will be moving on to explore opportunities outside of the company.

He will be replaced by the company's chief winemaker Karan Vasani, who has been a key member of its leadership team and looks at the company's key operations including winemaking, winery operations and viticulture. Prior to joining Sula, was an analyst at financial services firm Crisil.

Rajeev Samant, founder and CEO of Sula Vineyards, said, “Rathi has been an integral part of our leadership team and has positively contributed to the growth and success of the company. He has worked closely with me over the years and together we have achieved several milestones, including taking the company public last year. I am grateful for his contribution and wish him all the success in his future endeavors."

Rathi will be in the company till the end of September 2023

Rathi said, “It has been a rewarding journey and I am proud of what we have accomplished together. I now look forward to new opportunities to successfully lead businesses in the future."

India's alcoholic beverages market was $52.5 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023, according to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER)