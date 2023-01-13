Sula Vineyards garners highest ever quarterly sales in Q3. Details here2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 09:24 PM IST
The largest wine producer in the country, Sula Vineyards on Friday announced December 2022 quarterly sales figures. In Q3, Sula recorded the highest-ever quarterly gross billings overall in both its own brands and wine tourism business. Sula expects to continue its growth story and leadership position even in 2023.