Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 28% on day 1; retail sees most bids

The company, backed by investors such as Verlinvest Group, Cofintra S.A, Haystack Investments, Saama Capital III and SWIP Holdings, is looking to raise up to ₹960 crore from the IPO. About 28% of the offered size was subscribed by the end of day, according to BSE data. Investors bid for 5.23 million shares on the first day against the 18.83 million shares on offer.