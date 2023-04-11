Sula Vineyards own brand sales up 15% at ₹104.3 cr, wine tourism business up 18% in Q42 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:12 PM IST
- Sula Vineyards' own brands sales volumes crossed 1 million cases, with Elite & Premium wines surging past the 5 lakh case mark for the first time.
The largest wine producer in the country, Sula Vineyards on Tuesday announced March 2023 quarterly sales figures. In Q4, Sula recorded the highest-ever annual revenues in both its own brands and wine tourism business.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×