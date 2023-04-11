I’m particularly pleased that we conducted more than 1.3 lakh unique individual tastings at our iconic vineyards, a massive 66% growth from the year before. This continues to be a significant focus area for the company. Our wine tourism business continues to soar with total revenue2 touching Rs. 80 Crs in FY23 vs just Rs. 44 Crs in FY19 and we expect this to be a 100 Cr business in the coming year. The tribe of Indian wine drinkers is clearly growing - they are reaching for more premium wines and increasingly those are Sula’s brands."