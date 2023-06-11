Sumitomo, 2 others to invest $250 mn in Amp Energy India

Sumitomo, 2 others to invest $250 mn in Amp Energy India1 min read 11 Jun 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Intermediate Capital Group will invest $250m in Amp Energy India to drive expansion plans. The renewable energy firm has a presence in India, the US, Canada, Australia, Japan and Europe and counts Lightrock India, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Core India Infrastructure Fund, SMBC and CBRE Caledon Capital Management as investors.
NEW DELHI : Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and private equity firm Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) have committed to invest $250 million in Amp Energy India, the company’s chief executive officer and managing director Pinaki Bhattacharyya said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×