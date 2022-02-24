Summer sales to cheer up battered beer sector

Abhinav Jindal, founder and CEO of Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, that makes brands like BeeYoung beer, said, given that the country has just seen the end of a covid wave, they expect the industry to perform robustly. "We expect to see a growth of 30% or more as compared to last year. We are operating from a leased brewery as of now and a few more tie-ups with production units will help us achieve the numbers expected for this year," he said. Along with that the company plans to expand to new states outside of Delhi, Punjab and Uttarakhand where it currently sells.