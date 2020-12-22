Sun Mobility to roll out 100 EV battery swap stations in Bengaluru

“As part of our efforts to make the state and its urban landscapes cleaner and greener, this support and collaboration is a significant step in furthering our vision to establish Karnataka as the EV capital of India. Bengaluru will lead the change with an environment that historically has nurtured innovation. I am excited that we will see innovative technologies and models in shared mobility emerge here, like battery swapping, that can be taken to the rest of India and the world," B.S. Yediyurappa said in a statement.