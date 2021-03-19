Sun Mobility, Zyngo partner to offer last-mile delivery

NEW DELHI: Electric vehicle (EV) mobility solutions provider Sun Mobility has partnered with Zyngo, a hyperlocal company aimed at last-mile and middle-mile delivery sector to solve last-mile connectivity issues.

As part of this association, Zyngo’s fleet of E-Loaders and carriers will utilize Sun Mobility’s services through the network of Swap Points, available at IOCL stations, to bolster its last-mile delivery services. The swap points will help ease concerns over limited-range issues that EVs face, make up for inadequate charging infrastructure and help increase adoption of green transport mobility solutions that would help bring down costs and carbon footprint.

Also Read | Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

The partnership has already witnessed 120 vehicles deployed across 4 cities of Gurugram, Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, and aims to expand to 500 vehicles by end of 2021, contributing to its growing EV operations.

“Our partnership with Sun Mobility will help provide a complete swapping ecosystem that will allow a pollution-free, seamless delivery service to our end customers," said Prateek Rao, founder and CEO, Zyngo. “We are the delivery partner of several E-commerce, FMCG, Retail and Pharma organizations, and our aim is to expand to become one of the leading EV logistics service-providers in the last mile sector," he added.

Zyngo vehicles powered by Sun Mobility’s swapping solution will alleviate the key EV adoption challenges such as high battery replacement cost, battery maintenance, range anxiety and long charging time. This partnership will help in building an end-to-end holistic infrastructure for EVs in the delivery segment.

In a short span of time, Sun Mobility’s platform has powered over 100,000 plus deliveries, covering a total of 200,000+ emission free kms, in partnership with Zyngo, the company said.

The last mile delivery segment has grown in the last 9-12 months because of the E-commerce boom with players such as Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket having expressed a strong commitment to shift their delivery fleet to electric in the near future.

“Our partnership with Zyngo will allow us to accelerate clean last mile delivery operations, using vehicles powered by our open architecture energy platform. This enables ‘refueling’ of electric vehicles to be faster, cheaper, and more convenient. We are confident that with support from the Government of Haryana, we will be able to accelerate mass adoption of electric vehicles in Gurugram," said Chetan Maini, chairman & co-Founder, Sun Mobility.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via