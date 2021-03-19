Sun Mobility, Zyngo partner to offer last-mile delivery

“Our partnership with Zyngo will allow us to accelerate clean last mile delivery operations, using vehicles powered by our open architecture energy platform. This enables ‘refueling’ of electric vehicles to be faster, cheaper, and more convenient. We are confident that with support from the Government of Haryana, we will be able to accelerate mass adoption of electric vehicles in Gurugram," said Chetan Maini, chairman & co-Founder, Sun Mobility.