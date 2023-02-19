Sun Pharma acquires 26.09% stake in Agatsa Software, 27.39% in Remidio Innovative Solutions
- The acquisition of Agatsa Software will be made in two tranches wherein Tranche 1 -- ₹8 crore -- would be completed in February 2023 and Tranche 2 -- up to ₹22 crore -- is expected to be completed by August 2023
Drug major Sun Pharma has announced that it has acquired a 26.09% stake in Agatsa Software Private Limited, which is in an early-stage digital diagnostic devices company, for ₹30 crore in two tranches.
