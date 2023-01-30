Sun Pharma acquires three brands to boost anti-inflammatory portfolio1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:05 PM IST
- Sun Pharma has acquired three brands--Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD, and Phlogam from Aksigen Hospital Care
Pharmaceutical major Sun Pharma on Monday announced that it has acquired three brands--Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD, and Phlogam from Aksigen Hospital Care.
