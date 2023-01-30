Pharmaceutical major Sun Pharma on Monday announced that it has acquired three brands--Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD, and Phlogam from Aksigen Hospital Care.

In a BSE stock filing, Sun Pharma informed that Aksigen is a Mumbai-based research-driven healthcare entity with more than two decades of experience in the healthcare field.

Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combination of Trypsin, Bromelain, and Rutoside (“TBR") to complete a clinical study in India and get DCGI approval. The brands were registered and launched in India by Aksigen in 2013, Sun Pharma said in a press statement.

“The addition of Disperzyme and Phlogam further strengthens our anti-inflammatory portfolio. This systemic enzyme therapy combination is being used to control edema and it speeds up the healing process. In a comparative clinical trial in India, the brands provided significantly better control and resolution of postoperative pain and inflammation," Kirti Ganorkar, CEO-India business, Sun Pharma.

The overall market of proteolytic enzymes for healing, pain, and edema in India is around ₹500 crore.

Last week Sun Pharmaceutical Industries launched its phenobarbital sodium injection, SEZABY for the treatment of neonatal seizures in the US.

SEZABY is the first and only product approved by the USFDA for the treatment of neonatal seizures in term and preterm infants, the company said.

Sun Pharma SEZABY was granted 'orphan drug' designation by the USFDA for the treatment of neonatal seizures.

Orphan drug designation is granted by the USFDA to a medicine intended to treat a condition affecting fewer than 2 lakh persons in the US, or which will not be profitable within seven years following its approval.

Shares of Sun Pharma were up at 0.33% at 1 pm on Monday.