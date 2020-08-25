Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Sun Pharma arm resolves product promotion probe with US justice dept
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday closed at 428.80 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.92% from its previous close.

Sun Pharma arm resolves product promotion probe with US justice dept

1 min read . 11:51 AM IST PTI

DUSA fully cooperated with DOJ in its investigation of a complaint filed by a former employee in September 2016, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says

NEW DELHI : Drug major Sun Pharma on Tuesday said its arm DUSA Pharmaceuticals has reached a resolution with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) concerning the promotion of Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U on payment of USD 20.75 million (around 148.51 crore)

Drug major Sun Pharma on Tuesday said its arm DUSA Pharmaceuticals has reached a resolution with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) concerning the promotion of Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U on payment of USD 20.75 million (around 148.51 crore)

"DUSA fully cooperated with DOJ in its investigation of a complaint filed by a former employee in September 2016," Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

"DUSA fully cooperated with DOJ in its investigation of a complaint filed by a former employee in September 2016," Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Under the civil settlement agreements signed with the DOJ, DUSA will pay USD 20.75 million to resolve allegations related to the promotion of Levulan Kerastick (aminolevulinic acid HCL) and BLU-U, it stated.

The product is indicated for the treatment of minimally to moderately thick actinic keratoses of the face or scalp.

Sun Pharma said DUSA had already made a provision towards this in its fourth quarter financials for the year ended March 31, 2020.

"The settlement does not constitute any admission by DUSA of any liability or wrongdoing", the company added.

As part of the resolution, DUSA and Sun Pharma have entered into a corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Under the settlement pact, the DOJ has agreed not to bring any action seeking to exclude DUSA or Sun Pharma from participating in Federal health care programs.

In a separate agreement, Sun Pharma said DUSA also fully resolved all allegations made by the former employee.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 0.18% lower at Rs532.40 apiece on BSE.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated