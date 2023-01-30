Sun Pharma buys Disperzyme, Phlogam brands from Aksigen Hospital Care1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:17 PM IST
- All three brands are approved by the DCGI for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures
Mumbai: The biggest drugmaker in India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, on Monday said it has bought anti-inflammatory brands Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD, and Phlogam from Mumbai-based Aksigen Hospital Care for an undisclosed amount.
