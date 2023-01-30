Mumbai: The biggest drugmaker in India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, on Monday said it has bought anti-inflammatory brands Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD, and Phlogam from Mumbai-based Aksigen Hospital Care for an undisclosed amount.

All three brands are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures. Disperzyme and Phlogam are a fixed dose combination of proteolytic enzymes and bioflavonoid metabolites, namely Tryspin, Bromelain, and Rutoside, the company said in an exchange filing.

Disperzyme comes in dosages of 96 mg of trypsin, 180 mg of bromelain, and 200 mg of rutoside trihydrate, Disperzyme-CD comes in dosages of 48 mg of trypsin, 90 mg of bromelain, and 100 mg of rutoside trihydrate, and Phlogam comes in dosages of 48 mg of trypsin, 90 mg of bromelain, and 100 mg of rutoside trihydrate.

Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combination of Trypsin, Bromelain and Rutoside (TBR) to complete a clinical study in India and receive DCGI approval. The brands were registered and launched in India by Aksigen in 2013, the press release said.

According to IQVIA data MAT Nov 2022, the total market size of proteolytic enzyme for healing, pain, and edema in India is around Rs. 500 crores.

“The addition of Disperzyme and Phlogam further strengthens our anti-inflammatory portfolio. This systemic enzyme therapy combination is being used to control edema and it speeds-up the healing process. In a comparative clinical trial in India, the brands provided significantly better control and resolution of post-operative pain and inflammation," Kirti Ganorkar, CEO-India business, Sun Pharma, said.

On Monday, shares of Sun Pharma ended 0.8% higher at 1051.70 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.