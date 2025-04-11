Companies
Sun Pharma can launch alopecia drug Leqselvi in US as court removes injunction
Summary
- The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a preliminary injunction on Leqselvi’s launch, lifting restrictions on the launch on April 9, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which has been embroiled in a patent lawsuit in the US since last year over its specialty drug Leqselvi, received a favourable ruling from a court, paving the way for the drug’s launch in America, it said on Thursday.
