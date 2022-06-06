Sun Pharma ensuring uninterrupted medicine supply to Sri Lanka: CFO

In a first, Sun Pharma crossed $5 billion mark in global revenues and $1 billion mark in adjusted net profit in FY22. Our global specialty revenues for FY22 were at $674 million, a growth of 39% over last year. Our guidance of topline for FY23 is high single-digit to low double-digit growth. This guidance is supported by our focus to grow our key businesses across various markets and further ramp up our global specialty revenues.