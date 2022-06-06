Sun Pharma ensuring uninterrupted medicine supply to Sri Lanka: CFO

Ensuring uninterrupted supply of medicines to patients and doctors in Sri Lanka is among Sun Pharma's top priorities. The company has been exploring several alternatives in this regard and managing continuity of supply
NEW DELHI: Sun Pharmaceuticals has been ensuring uninterrupted medicine supplies to Sri Lanka, its chief financial officer (CFO) C.S. Muralidharan told Mint in an interview. The pharma major has a strong presence in the island nation which is battling its biggest economic crisis ever, with shortages in food, fuel, medicine and other essentials.
The Indian pharmaceutical industry is utilising the credit line extended by the Indian government to Sri Lanka, Muralidharan added.
In a first, Sun Pharma crossed $5 billion mark in global revenues and $1 billion mark in adjusted net profit in FY22. Our global specialty revenues for FY22 were at $674 million, a growth of 39% over last year. Our guidance of topline for FY23 is high single-digit to low double-digit growth. This guidance is supported by our focus to grow our key businesses across various markets and further ramp up our global specialty revenues.
What kind of growth you have seen in your India business?
India formulation sales for FY22 were at ₹127,593 million, rising 23.4% on year. Excluding covid products, the business recorded a 20% growth. We have witnessed growth across most of our therapies, covering chronic and semi-chronic segments. The field force expansion undertaken in FY21 has seen good success. Further, to enhance brand focus and geographical presence, we are planning to expand our field force by 10% in FY23.
The company has a strong presence in Sri Lanka. What strategy have you planned to supply pharmaceutical items to the island nation?
Ensuring uninterrupted supply of medicines to patients and doctors in Sri Lanka is our top priority. We have been exploring several alternatives in this regard and managing continuity of supply. The Indian pharma industry has made some progress on utilising the credit line extended by the Indian government to Sri Lanka and it will boost supplies in the coming days.
What are your plans for investment in R&D?
Our R&D efforts are focused on both the generics and specialty business. On the generic side, our R&D investments are targeted at developing complex and differentiated products. Our in-house developed complex products, which have been recently commercialised in the US, include generic Amphotericin B and generic mesalamine extended-release capsules.
Our specialty R&D pipeline includes four molecules undergoing clinical trials. Ilumya is undergoing Phase-3 trials for Psoriatic arthritis while SCD-044, an oral dermatology product, is in Phase-2 trials for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. MM-2 is also in Phase-2 trials for treatment of pain in osteoarthritis. Our Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor (GLP-1R) agonist, GL0034, is undergoing Phase-1 trials for type-2 diabetes. FY23 guidance as shared earlier for R&D investments will be about 7-8% of sales.
Do you believe that inflation has affected the Indian pharma industry?
Inflation is there for every industry. However, its impact may vary across sectors. Our constant endeavour is to offset the impact of inflation through improvement in costs and other efficiencies.