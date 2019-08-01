Sun Pharma files application for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis drug in Japan

New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical has filed an application with Japanese health authority for manufacturing and marketing authorisation of Tildrakizumab, used to treat psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary has filed the application with Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan, Sun Pharma said in a statement on Thursday.

"Sun Pharma is committed to growing its global dermatology franchise, with Tildrakizumab as its lead product. We continue to build our pipeline and capabilities in this important therapeutic area of significant unmet need," said Kirti Ganorkar, Sun Pharma EVP & head, Global Business Development.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd had bought Japanese drugmaker Pola Pharma Inc for $1 million in November 2018 as part of its plan to strengthen its global presence in dermatology.

This filing in Japan is a step forward for Sun Pharma in expanding global franchise for the product, he added.

The Mumbai-based drug major had announced the closure of Pola Pharma acquisition in January 2019.