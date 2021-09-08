Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Sun Pharma forays into nutrition bar segment, launches Revital NXT

Sun Pharma forays into nutrition bar segment, launches Revital NXT

Sun Pharma launches nutrition bar Revital NXT. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 04:17 PM IST Livemint

  • Revital Energy NXT is available in a pack size of 35 gram, while Revital Protein NXT is available in a pack size of 50 gram. The product portfolio targets diverse consumer needs around breakfast, snacking and pre/post workouts.

NEW DELHI: Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, on Wednesday announced its foray into the nutrition bar segment in India with the launch of Revital NXT. The product is a brand extension of Revital H, a health supplement. 

The product has been launched in two different variants - Revital Energy NXT and Revital Protein NXT. The market for nutrition bars in India has been growing rapidly, with increasing focus on fitness and healthy lifestyle, especially among millennials and GenZs, the company said.

Revital NXT provides the goodness of natural ginseng, 16 vitamins and minerals and triple blend protein, the company has claimed. The product was launched on Amazon and will also be made available on other e-commerce platforms. 

“Revital H has been the bellwether of the nutritional supplement segment, helping consumers live stronger, healthier lives for over three decades. With increasing health-consciousness and active lifestyles, there has been rising demand for on-the-go nutrition. Our newest product – Revital NXT bar, powered with Natural Ginseng - the same core ingredient that fuels Revital H, helps you stay active and ace life's demands on the go," said Vidhi Shanghvi, head, Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare.

Revital Energy NXT is available in a pack size of 35 gram, while Revital Protein NXT is available in a pack size of 50 gram. The product portfolio targets diverse consumer needs around breakfast, snacking and pre/post workouts. 

