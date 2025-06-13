Sun Pharma names Kirti Ganorkar as new managing director, Dilip Shanghvi to continue as chairman

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s India business head Kirti Ganorkar will succeed founder Dilip Shanghvi as managing director as India’s largest drugmaker announced a major leadership rejig on Friday.

Ganorkar will take on his new role effective 1 September 2025, the company said in a release. Shanghvi will continue on as executive chairman to chair the board, and focus on its specialty portfolio and shaping the company’s long-term strategy, it said.

Also Read: How Medikabazaar's CEO is trying to turn around the business, become profitable “...I have a firm belief in his [Ganorkar’s] ability to lead the company into its next phase of growth and extend my best wishes for his success,” Dilip Shanghvi said in the statement. “Kirti’s elevation showcases our strong in-house talent pool, ensuring continuity of Sun’s core value systems.”

Leadership reshuffle covers US, global ops Shanghvi’s son Aalok Shanghvi, a whole-time director and chief operating officer of the company, will also take charge of the North America business.

Sun Pharma’s existing CEO of the North America business, Abhay Gandhi, has decided to pursue his interests outside the company, and will be succeeded by Richard Ascroft, who previously served as senior vice president and business unit head of U.S. Plasma-Derived Therapies at Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Ascroft will report to Shanghvi, the company said.

Also Read: Advent to invest $175 million in Felix Pharma’s animal generics business “Today’s announcement marks the culmination of a structured and forward-looking succession planning process at Sun Pharma, underscoring the organisation’s commitment to leadership continuity and strategic governance.” Sun Pharma said in the release.

Ganorkar’s tenure Ganorkar, who joined Sun Pharma in 1996, has been heading its India business since June 2019. Previously, he has held various leadership roles across business development, marketing, M&A, new product introduction, project management, IP and litigation at Sun Pharma.

Ganorkar played a key role in driving Sun Pharma’s foray into the specialty segment by securing rights for drugs like Ilumya, its first biologic to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

He also led Sun Pharma’s entry into Japan and laid initial groundwork for the company’s entry into Europe, as well as supported the US business by leading several generic projects from concept to commercialisation.