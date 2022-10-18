Sun Pharma launches new campaign with actor Akshay Kumar

Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has launched a new television and print campaign for its consumer healthcare brand, Revital H. The new campaign features Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The 360 degree campaign will air in eight key languages across TV, digital platforms and print pan India. The campaign has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.The ‘Apni Body Ki Suno’ campaign, the company said will educate consumers to recognise the signs of fatigue caused by inadequate diet and take action by supplementing their diet. Vidhi Shanghvi, head of the company said, “The new campaign is aimed at building relevance for the brand in today’s lifestyle context by educating people to take charge of their health."Akshay Kumar said, “I am proud to continue my association with them. This is a fresh take with a clear call to everyone to recognize signs of lack of energy & stamina and take charge to stay energetic and fit."Samarth Shrivastava, senior vice president and executive business director of Wunderman Thompson Mumbai said, “The new campaign captures the guiding insight plus the consumer pain point in a relatable narrative with brand ambassador advocacy, and delivers a clear message in a light-hearted way to drive relevance to the prospective consumer."

