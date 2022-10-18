Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Sun Pharma launches new campaign with actor Akshay Kumar

Sun Pharma launches new campaign with actor Akshay Kumar

1 min read . 01:06 PM ISTVaruni Khosla
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the campaign.

The 360 degree campaign for Sun Pharma’s consumer healthcare brand, Revital H, will air in eight key languages across TV, digital platforms and print pan India.

Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has launched a new television and print campaign for its consumer healthcare brand, Revital H. The new campaign features Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The 360 degree campaign will air in eight key languages across TV, digital platforms and print pan India. The campaign has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.The ‘Apni Body Ki Suno’ campaign, the company said will educate consumers to recognise the signs of fatigue caused by inadequate diet and take action by supplementing their diet. Vidhi Shanghvi, head of the company said, “The new campaign is aimed at building relevance for the brand in today’s lifestyle context by educating people to take charge of their health."Akshay Kumar said, “I am proud to continue my association with them. This is a fresh take with a clear call to everyone to recognize signs of lack of energy & stamina and take charge to stay energetic and fit."Samarth Shrivastava, senior vice president and executive business director of Wunderman Thompson Mumbai said, “The new campaign captures the guiding insight plus the consumer pain point in a relatable narrative with brand ambassador advocacy, and delivers a clear message in a light-hearted way to drive relevance to the prospective consumer."

According to IMARC Group, the Indian dietary supplements market reached a value of 376.3 billion in 2021. It said the primary factor driving the Indian dietary supplements market is the increasing health consciousness among the consumers. Factors such as changes in eating habits, absence of physical activity and rising sedentary life styles have increased the occurrences of various lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, cardiovascular problems, etc.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
