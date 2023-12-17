Sun Pharma, Lupin recall drugs in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA
Lupin is also recalling an unspecified number of penicillamine tablets in the US due to failed dissolution specifications.
Sun Pharma is recalling 96,192 bottles of Liothyronine Sodium Tablets in the US due to failed impurities/degradation specifications.
Leading drugmakers Sun Pharma and Lupin have recalled their products in the US market over manufacturing issues, as per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message