comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Sun Pharma, Lupin recall drugs in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA
Back Back

Sun Pharma, Lupin recall drugs in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

 Livemint

Lupin is also recalling an unspecified number of penicillamine tablets in the US due to failed dissolution specifications.
  • Sun Pharma is recalling 96,192 bottles of Liothyronine Sodium Tablets in the US due to failed impurities/degradation specifications.

    • Representative image of medicines (HT_PRINT)Premium
    Representative image of medicines (HT_PRINT)

    Leading drugmakers Sun Pharma and Lupin have recalled their products in the US market over manufacturing issues, as per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). 

    Mumbai-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling 96,192 bottles of Liothyronine Sodium Tablets in the US that are used to treat an underactive thyroid. The company is recalling the lot due to "failed impurities/degradation specifications", the USFDA stated.

    IPCA, CIPLA, JB Chemicals, Sun lead Indian Pharma market growth during November

    Princeton-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, a unit of the company, is recalling the affected lot that was produced at the Dadra-based facility.

    Sun Pharma commenced the voluntary nationwide Class II recall on December 4, this year.

    Delhi High Court grants interim relief to Sun Pharma in ‘Abzorb’ trademark case

    US Food and Drug Administration stated that Mumbai-based Lupin is also recalling an unspecified number of penicillamine tablets in the US.

    The medication is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and Wilson's disease. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of the company, is recalling the affected lot that was produced at the drugmaker's Nagpur-based facility.

    Lupin Q2 results: Net profit jumps 277% to 490 crore

    As per the USFDA, the company is recalling the affected lot due to "failed dissolution specifications".

    The company initiated the Class II nationwide (US) voluntary recall on November 22.

    As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

    Lupin's Madhya Pradesh facility receives EIR from USFDA

    The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third largest in the world by volume. The US is the world's largest market for pharmaceutical products.

    Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

    Related Premium Stories
    Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
    More Less
    Published: 17 Dec 2023, 12:34 PM IST
    OPEN IN APP
    Next Story footLogo
    Recommended For You

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue

    You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

    Login Now

    Wait for it…

    Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

    Your session has expired, please login again.

    Yes, Continue
    Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App