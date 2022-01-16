Sun Pharma, Lupin recall products in US market

Leading drug makers Sun Pharma and Lupin are recalling products in the US, the world's largest market for medicines, for different reasons. As per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Sun Pharma is recalling 696 bottles of Pregabalin capsules (50 mg), used for the treatment of epilepsy, anxiety, and nerve pain, in the US market.

