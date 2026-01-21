Why Sun Pharma’s hefty bid for Organon has divided investors
The potential $10-billion deal has split the market, pitting those who trust chairman Dilip Shanghvi’s track record of value creation against skeptics wary of Organon’s $8.9 billion debt pile and recent governance issues.
India’s largest drugmaker Sun Pharma is reportedly bidding for American pharmaceutical company Organon in a deal that could potentially be worth $10 billion, which would make it the largest overseas acquisition by an Indian pharma company. The drugmaker has secured $10–14 billion in temporary ‘bridge loans’ to fund the move.