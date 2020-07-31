Sun Pharma posts 1,656 cr Q1 loss on legal woes in US

The Dilip Shanghvi-led pharmaceutical company clocked ₹7,467 crore in consolidated sales from operations, down 9.6% year-on-year. “The Q1 performance reflects the impact of the global covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown across markets and is not an indicator of the underlying strength of our business. Despite challenging conditions, we have done well and have not lost market share for any of our key specialty products in the US. We have also maintained our market share in the Indian domestic market," said Shanghvi, who is the managing director of the company.