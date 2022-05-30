Sun Pharma posts 2,277 cr loss in Q4, reappoints Dilip Shanghvi as MD

“FY22 was a good year with strong topline and EBITDA growth. All our geographies have recorded double digit growth and profitability has improved despite rising costs. The specialty business continues to ramp-up strongly with global Ilumya sales recording 81% growth to reach $315 million in FY22. Our India business continues to grow faster than market, leading to increase in market share. We continue to focus on expanding our global specialty business, growing all our businesses and on improving operational efficiencies," Dilip Shanghvi said.